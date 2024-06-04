Minneapolis PD officers get pay bump under new contract

Just days after the killing of Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell, the city and the police union have agreed on a new contract that would give veteran officers a big pay increase.

Mayor Jacob Frey called the deal "historic", saying it will make the department more competitive in hiring and give the officers the pay he believes they deserve.

"They’re putting their lives on the line, and they deserve to be compensated for that," said Frey.

According to the tentative agreement, veteran officers will receive a 21.7 percent pay increase over the three years of the contract, making the Minneapolis Police Department among the highest-paying in Minnesota by 2025.

"If we want to be able to re-build this department in a way that our residents deserve, we need to have a contract and compensation that will give us hope of attracting people like Jamal to come here and choose us," said Chief Brian O’Hara.

Starting July 1, veteran officers would receive a 5.5 percent pay bump. On January 1, they’ll receive an additional 2.5 percent increase followed by a 3.5 percent jump next July. Along with pro-rated backpay, officers will receive a 21.7 percent raise over three years.

This comes as MPD continues to operate below authorized staffing levels, with recruitment increasingly hard.

"The men and women who are here are the ones who have refused to turn their backs on this city," said O’Hara. "We need to have a contract and compensation that reflects doing this job in this city at this time."

The contract will also give more authority back to the police chief, which he says will allow him to enact reform.

The deal will need to be approved by the Minneapolis City Council.