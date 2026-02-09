Semi crash on Hwy 169 dumps recycled material on highway

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A crash on Hwy 169 in Bloomington dumped recycling material on the highway Monday afternoon.

The Brief A collision between two semis on Highway 169 in Bloomington resulted in a spill of recycled material. The debris blocked a lane of the highway, and the Pioneer Trail exit ramp to Highway 169 northbound for several hours. The highway was fully reopened by 1:30 p.m. after cleanup efforts.



A collision between two semis on Highway 169 in Bloomington dumped a load of recycled material on the highway, blocking traffic Monday morning.

Semi crash

What we know:

Troopers say that around 10:25 a.m., a semi hauling the recycled material collided with another semi carrying sand along Highway 169 near Pioneer Trail.

Authorities say the sand semi didn't lose its load but the other semi dumped recycled material over the road. The driver of the recycling semi also suffered minor injuries.

Local perspective:

The right lane of Highway 169 northbound along with the exit ramp from Pioneer Trail were closed for several hours as crews cleared the debris. The highway was reopened fully by 1:30 p.m.