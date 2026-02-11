Duluth police investigate fatal shooting in Lincoln Park neighborhood

The Brief A man was found dead after a shooting on Piedmont Avenue in Duluth on Tuesday. The shooting happened hours before a deadly use-of-force incident involving two St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies in Duluth. Authorities say the two deadly shootings are not connected. Both incidents remain under investigation.



A man was found dead after a reported shooting in Duluth on Tuesday, according to police.

Fatal shooting in Duluth

The backstory:

Duluth police officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Piedmont Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a social media post around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police requested the public to avoid the area to allow officers to conduct their work. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

Authorities said the shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is not connected to another fatal shooting that occurred in Duluth just hours later.

Minnesota BCA investigating a deadly use-of-force incident in Duluth. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

At around 9:40 p.m., two St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man following a traffic stop in the 7900 block of Grand Avenue.

A handgun was located near the driver’s seat, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies were not injured. Officials have not released details about what led deputies to fire their weapons, and the man’s identity has not been released.

As of around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities said Grand Avenue remains closed from 78th Avenue West to 83rd Avenue West as authorities continue to investigate. The closure is expected to remain in place for the next several hours. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during the morning commute until further notice.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the use-of-force incident.

Map of the two shootings in Duluth on Tuesday. (FOX 9)