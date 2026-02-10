Gov. Walz says he expects ICE drawdown in ‘days, not weeks and months’

The Brief Speaking during a media availability in Minneapolis on Tuesday to highlight the impact the federal surge of immigration enforcement has had on Minnesota small businesses, Gov. Walz said he expects a drawdown of federal agents in "days, days, not weeks and months." Gov. Walz said that he hoped Border Czar Tom Homan would make an announcement on next stages for federal agents before the end of the week. Homan previously announced on Feb. 4 that 700 federal officers – a mix of ICE, Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection agents – would be leaving Minnesota effective immediately.



The onslaught of federal immigration officers as part of Operation Metro Surge could be over as soon as next week, according to statements made by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday.

ICE in Minnesota

What we know:

The operation that brought an estimated 3,000 officers to enforce federal immigration laws could soon be winding down, Gov. Walz said during a media availability in Minneapolis on Tuesday to highlight the impact of the federal surge on Minnesota small businesses.

"I spoke with Tom Homan, I spoke with Susie Wiles, this morning. We're very much in a trust but verify mode. But it's my expectation, and we will hear more from them, I think, in the next day or so, that we are talking days, not weeks and months of this occupation," Walz said on Tuesday.

Walz said he hoped an update on planned next stages of the operation would come within the week.

"It would be my hope that Mr. Homan goes out before Friday and announces that this thing is done, and they're bringing her down, and they're bringing her down in days. That would be my expectation," Walz said.

Walz also said that he hoped Homan would announce that "this thing is done next week," while noting he was "skeptical, but more hopeful than I have been that they’re going to wind this thing down."

ICE leaving Minnesota

The backstory:

Homan previously announced on Feb. 4 that 700 federal officers – a mix of ICE, Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection agents – would be leaving Minnesota effective immediately.

That drawdown put the federal headcount in the Twin Cities at around 2,000 officers from the high-point of the operation.

In the two months since the presence began, Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti were fatally shot by federal officers, sparking worldwide protest.

Prior to Operation Metro Surge, there were about 150 federal officers stationed in Minnesota.