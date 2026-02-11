Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Duluth, BCA investigating

The Brief A man was shot and killed by deputies following a traffic stop in Duluth on Tuesday night. The sheriff's office said a handgun was found in the vehicle, but did not share additional details leading up to the shooting. The Minnesota BCA is investigating the use-of-force incident.



A man was shot and killed by deputies Tuesday night following a traffic stop in Duluth, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deadly use-of-force shooting in Duluth

What we know:

At approximately 9:40 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop a driver for reckless driving near Grand Avenue and 59th Avenue West. The sheriff said the driver fled, but was stopped a short time later in the 7900 block of Grand Avenue.

At some point, two deputies fired their weapons, striking the man in the driver's seat, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. Despite life-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

A handgun was located near the driver’s seat, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies were not physically injured.

In a post on social media shortly after midnight, the Minnesota BCA said agents and crime scene personnel were investigating the use-of-force incident in Duluth, and more details would be released after the preliminary investigation is complete.

As of around 7:30 a.m., authorities said Grand Avenue was closed from 78th Avenue West to 83rd Avenue West as authorities continue to investigate. The closure is expected to remain in place for the next several hours. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during the morning commute until further notice.

What we don't know:

The Minnesota BCA and the sheriff’s office did not provide details about what led deputies to fire their weapons. Further details about the victim have not been released.

Another deadly shooting in Duluth

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office said the use-of-force incident is not related to a separate fatal shooting reported earlier Tuesday in Duluth. In that case, police responded to the 400 block of Piedmont Avenue and found a man who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

No additional details were released and police said the shooting remains under investigation.