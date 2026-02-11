Vehicle pursued by ICE agents crashes in St. Paul, large crowd gathers after 1 hurt

The Brief St. Paul police say a vehicle being pursued by federal agents Wednesday morning crashed near the intersection of Western and Selby Avenues. Federal agents were pursuing a person in the vehicle, who sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident. After the crash, a large crowd of onlookers gathered with whistles, and had phones out recording the events.



Authorities say a vehicle believed to be pursued by federal agents crashed in St. Paul on Wednesday, leading to a large crowd gathering in the aftermath.

St. Paul crash involving federal agents

The backstory:

St. Paul police say they were called at about 9:39 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Western and Selby Avenues for a vehicle crash. Authorities say it was reported that a large crowd had formed in the area.

Police say preliminary information they received was that federal agents were pursuing a person in a vehicle when that vehicle crashed. Officers assisted at the scene of the crash, and are writing a crash report in its aftermath, police have said.

The person that was being pursued sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital.

Crowd forms near crash scene

What we know:

As has been the normal during Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities, a crowd gathered near the incident with several onlookers blowing whistles and recording the events on their phones.

FOX 9 was at the scene as people exercised their First Amendment rights. The situation did not escalate as first responders arrived to take the person away in an ambulance.

Video taken at the scene shows a red sedan with heavy damage to the passenger side being placed onto a tow truck before it’s hauled away.

St. Paul Mayor reacts

What they're saying:

Newly-elected St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her released the following statement after the incident.

"The incident today at Selby and Western underscores the fact that ICE is still present, causing chaos, and putting residents at risk in Saint Paul. I want to thank those who continue to show up and keep watch over their neighbors. I also want to thank the Saint Paul Police for staying on the scene to clean up and ensure those impacted received assistance.

"Because of the reckless way that ICE is running their operation, one person ended up in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and several bystanders had their cars damaged. This is just another incident that tells us loud and clear: Operation Metro Surge needs to end immediately."

Department of Homeland Security response

The other side:

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin shared the following statement on the incident:

"On February 11, ICE officers attempted to conduct a targeted vehicle stop of Alexander Romero-Avila, an illegal alien from Honduras RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration in 2022.



"In a dangerous attempt to resist arrest, this illegal alien tried to evade law enforcement and began driving recklessly and ran red lights, endangering public safety and law enforcement. Romero-Avila crashed his vehicle into multiple vehicles and a ICE law enforcement vehicle. Law enforcement immediately called 911 to get medical assistance. No members of the public or ICE officers were injured in the crash. The illegal alien was taken to Regents Hospital for evaluation of injuries.



"These dangerous attempts to evade arrest have surged since sanctuary politicians have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest and provided guides advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest. Our officers are now facing a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks."