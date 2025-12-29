Interstate 35 closed: Iowa DOT hopes to reopen I-35 by early afternoon

The Brief Interstate 35 remains closed in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The interstate highway is closed between I-90 in Albert Lea and Highway 30 in Ames, Iowa. Iowa DOT officials hope to reopen the highway by early Monday afternoon.



Interstate 35 remains closed in far southern Minnesota and into northern Iowa due to the weekend winter storm that created dangerous travel conditions and forced a response from the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded drivers.

When will I-35 reopen?

What we know:

I-35 is closed between Interstate 90 in Albert Lea south to Highway 30 in Ames, Iowa. I-35 has been closed since Sunday afternoon when highway officials were forced to shut down the highway due to multiple crashes caused by the winter storm. However, officials did reopen a section of the highway in Minnesota between Owatonna and Albert Lea early Monday morning.

What we don't know:

In an update Monday morning, Iowa Department of Transportation officials said they are planning to reopen the interstate by early Monday afternoon.

In a statement, the Iowa DOT says: "As conditions improve, state and local agencies will continue to work through the morning of December 29 to remove disabled vehicles from traffic lanes and to complete snow and ice removal to ensure the roadway is safe for driving."

Officials are also advising drivers not to seek alternative routes around I-35 until later in the day due to hazardous driving conditions.

Minnesota winter storm

The backstory:

Heavy snow and strong winds created treacherous traveling conditions in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Sunday. A blizzard warning was in effect throughout the day and the dangerous weather left drivers stuck and stranded along Interstate 35.

In Freeborn County, conditions were so bad that local authorities requested assistance from the Minnesota National Guard to help rescue stuck drivers. While the snow has stopped, frigid temperatures and drifting snow are still making travel difficult across the region.