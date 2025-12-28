Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Swift County, Pope County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Wright County, Stearns County, Kandiyohi County, Todd County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, West Becker County, Red Lake County, West Otter Tail County, Clay County, East Polk County, West Polk County, Norman County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Mahnomen County, West Marshall County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, Freeborn County, Steele County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Martin County, Watonwan County, Olmsted County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Mower County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Kanabec County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Benton County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Anoka County, Ramsey County, Chisago County, Washington County, Dakota County, Isanti County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Polk County, Eau Claire County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Buffalo County

I-35 closed in southern MN, northern Iowa due to crashes, snow

Published  December 28, 2025 3:21pm CST
Transportation
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Sections of I-35 are closed in southern Minnesota stretching into Iowa due to multiple crashes as parts of the state deal with blizzard conditions.

Blizzard conditions in MN

What we know:

The National Weather Service announced closures in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa due to the snowy weather in southern Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

  • I-35 is closed between Owatonna and Clarks Grove, Minnesota starting at 2:45 p.m.
  • I-35 is also closed between Clear Lake, Iowa and Ames, Iowa
  • Starting at 4 p.m., I-35 will close between Albert Lea south into northern Iowa

It's unclear when the interstate will reopen.

Big picture view:

Hundreds of crashes have been reported statewide amid the winter storm and potential blizzard conditions in some areas.

No-travel advisories have been issued for parts of southwest and southeast Minnesota telling drivers to avoid state highways amid the winter storm.

