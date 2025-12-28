I-35 closed in southern MN, northern Iowa due to crashes, snow

Sections of I-35 are closed in southern Minnesota stretching into Iowa due to multiple crashes as parts of the state deal with blizzard conditions.

Blizzard conditions in MN

What we know:

The National Weather Service announced closures in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa due to the snowy weather in southern Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

I-35 is closed between Owatonna and Clarks Grove, Minnesota starting at 2:45 p.m.

I-35 is also closed between Clear Lake, Iowa and Ames, Iowa

Starting at 4 p.m., I-35 will close between Albert Lea south into northern Iowa

It's unclear when the interstate will reopen.

Big picture view:

Hundreds of crashes have been reported statewide amid the winter storm and potential blizzard conditions in some areas.

No-travel advisories have been issued for parts of southwest and southeast Minnesota telling drivers to avoid state highways amid the winter storm.