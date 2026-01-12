Minneapolis ICE shooting: Protests, walkouts, State leaders suing Trump

The Brief After a weekend of demonstrations following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, some schools in Minnesota are holding walkouts to protest the shooting. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke on Monday, criticizing anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis and defending ICE. More than a dozen Twin Cities restaurants say they are closed Monday, and some Tuesday, due to safety concerns with an increased ICE presence in Minnesota. Find live updates on this story below.



After a weekend of protests around the Twin Cities following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, more demonstrations are continuing Monday.

After a weekend of protests around the Twin Cities following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, more demonstrations are continuing Monday.

3:30 p.m. - State leaders sue Trump to stop ICE surge in Minnesota

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Vang Her are holding a Monday afternoon news conference to provide an update on ICE operations in the state.

State leaders are filing a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, ICE and Border Patrol to stop the surge of federal agents in Minnesota. They claim that Operation Metro Surge, which has thousands of DHS, ICE and Border Patro agents in Minnesota, is "a federal invasion of the Twin Cities."

"Thousands of armed and masked DHS agents have stormed the Twin Cities to conduct militarized raids and carry out dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional stops and arrests in sensitive public places, including schools and hospitals — all under the guise of lawful immigration enforcement. Defendants claim this unprecedented surge of immigration agents is necessary to fight fraud. In reality, the massive deployment of armed agents to Minnesota bears no connection to that stated objective and instead reflects an alarming escalation of the Trump Administration’s retaliatory actions towards the state. Defendants claim to have deployed over 2,000 DHS agents to the Twin Cities — a number that greatly exceeds the number of sworn police officers that Minneapolis and Saint Paul have, combined."

1:50 p.m. - DHS responds to St. Paul ICE incident

Multiple federal agents were on the scene of what appeared to be an immigration enforcement operation at a Speedway gas station at the intersection of Snelling and Portland Avenues Sunday afternoon. An adult male is seen on video on the ground, not moving, with several ICE agents around him.

Authorities say while conducting operations, Border Patrol arrested a man from Honduras who was issued a final order of removal in 2020. DHS says the subject refused to obey lawfully given orders, and during that time a crowd formed. After multiple warnings and several minutes, Border Patrol broke the vehicle's window and arrested the man.

During the arrest, the crowd continued to surround Border Patrol who tried to push them back for the safety of everyone. One U.S. citizen did not comply with the lawfully given order, and instead responded by hitting an officer and was arrested.

1:30 p.m. - Communities United Against Police Brutality hold news conference

Communities United Against Police Brutality held a news conference Monday afternoon to respond to the killing of Renee Nicole Good.

1 p.m. - Maple Grove High School walk-out

Students at Maple Grove High School held a walk-out Monday afternoon. Several dozen students walked out of class at about 1 p.m. to protest the increased presence of federal agents in the Twin Cities.

Many students held signs protesting ICE. Another rally is planned for 2 p.m. at Minneapolis Roosevelt High School.

12:45 Protesters clash with police near memorial site

Around 12:45 p.m., federal law enforcement officers were involved in a confrontation with protesters in the area of East 35th Street and Park Avenue, just two blocks from the spot where Renee Good was shot at 34th and Portland.

In a post on Bluesky, Minneapolis Council Member Jason Chavez says ICE officers "rammed" into a car and then questioned the immigration status of the driver – who Chavez said was a U.S. citizen. Chavez said the officers also used a chemical irritant that appeared to be tear gas.

12:30 p.m. - White House comments on ICE protests

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke on Monday, criticizing anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis and defending ICE. She said the ICE officer was justified in shooting and killing a "lunatic."

11:40 a.m. – Several businesses closed over ICE safety concerns

More than a dozen Twin Cities restaurants say they are closed Monday, and some Tuesday, due to safety concerns with an increased ICE presence in Minnesota.

Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem said Monday more agents are on the way for immigration enforcement operations to start the week.

10:30 a.m. - Security barriers installed as more agents arrive

The Whipple Federal building in St. Paul has been a hot spot for ICE protesters since Good’s fatal shooting. Monday morning, crews began installing additional barriers to help protect federal agents from protesters.

The Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling serves as regional ICE headquarters, and houses federal immigration court. Protesters have gathered outside the building daily since Jan. 7.

FOX News captured video of DHS tactical agents dispersing the crowd of protesters gathered at the Whipple Federal Building outside Minneapolis. The tactical unit came out after the protesters began throwing snowballs and other objects at cars entering the facility. Aerial flash bangs, pepper balls and chemical spray were all deployed. At least one man, dressed in a giraffe costume and who appeared one of the protest leaders, was arrested. We should also note that same giraffe-dressed protestor was twerking in the street and blocking traffic. One man was hit with several pepper balls and chemical spray. Other protesters helped to treat him. After a few minutes, the tactical unit went back into the facility. Tensions are still high between the protesters and DHS.

7 a.m. - Governor Walz visits Renee Good memorial site

Gov. Tim Walz visited the memorial set up in south Minneapolis for Renee Nicole Good after she was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis last week.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Gov. Walz made an unannounced visit to the memorial site along Portland Avenue near East 34th Street to pay his respects to Renee Nicole Good.

The governor showed up in a black SUV with his wife Gwen, who brought flowers to lay at the memorial. The governor shook hands with a mourner and later chatted with two other visitors. The visit lasted about 10 minutes.