Gov. Tim Walz visits site of Minneapolis ICE shooting on Monday

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz made an unannounced visit Monday to the memorial site in Minneapolis for Renee Good. Walz and his wife, Gwen, spoke with mourners at the memorial and left flowers. Good was killed last week after being shot during an encounter with an ICE agent at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue in Minneapolis.



Gov. Walz visits memorial

What we know:

Shortly before 10 a.m., Gov. Walz made an unannounced visit to the memorial site along Portland Avenue near East 34th Street to pay his respects to Renee Nicole Good.

The governor showed up in a black SUV with his wife Gwen, who brought flowers to lay at the memorial. The governor shook hands with a mourner and later chatted with two other visitors. The visit lasted about 10 minutes.

The backstory:

Good was shot and killed by ICE officer Jonathan Ross during an encounter along Portland Avenue on Jan. 7. Video shows Good blocking a lane of traffic on Portland as ICE officers are gathered down the street. Good allows several vehicles to pass on the street before she is confronted by Ross and another agent.

Ross circles Good's Honda Pilot holding a cell phone and the officers order her to get out of the vehicle. At that point, federal officials claim Good tries to run Ross over and Ross fires three shots in self-defense, killing Good. However, local officials like Mayor Jacob Frey say they aren't buying that narrative. Frey says it appears Good was simply trying to drive away from Ross and Ross recklessly shot into the Pilot.

After shots are fired, Good's SUV rushes past Ross and ends up crashing into a parked car. Good was pronounced dead at a hospital.