Video shows federal agents making detainment at St. Paul gas station

The Brief According to eyewitness video, at least one person was detained during an immigration enforcement operation Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. A bystander recording the incident was told by federal agents to back up before being put to the ground. Tensions have been high in the Twin Cities since Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent last week.



As Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Sunday there would be an increase of federal agents in the Twin Cities, at least one person was detained at a St. Paul gas station.

ICE agents at St. Paul Speedway

Caught on camera:

Multiple federal agents were on the scene of what appeared to be an immigration enforcement operation at a Speedway gas station at the intersection of Snelling and Portland Avenues Sunday afternoon. An adult male is seen on video on the ground, not moving, with several ICE agents around him.

It’s not clear if that male was taken into federal custody.

The man's vehicle had a broken window, but the circumstances of that are not known.

Eyewitness detained

What we know:

During that incident, an eyewitness capturing the events on his cell phone was told multiple times by ICE agents to get back. The eyewitness complied, was then shoved and told the agents, ‘Don’t touch me.’ He then took two steps forward, was told to get back, complied and was taken to the ground by multiple federal agents.

The man’s girlfriend, who shared videos of the incident with FOX 9, said he was taken away in a vehicle. She says he was eventually released from custody Sunday night.

The scene was chaotic, with multiple bystanders recording and car horns blaring.

What we don't know:

If the man is still in custody, or released after the incident.

‘They grabbed him like he was a f***ing animal’

What they're saying:

St. Paul native Angel Castillo Saldana arrived to the gas station just after the incident unfolded, and told FOX 9 what he saw.

"I got here to a lot of people confused, that’s what I got here to. Not knowing what just happened. I seen some videos of them taking him by all fours, a U.S. citizen born here in St. Paul, for exercising his rights," Saldana said. "Recording ICE on a private property, and they took him. They grabbed him by all fours like he was a f****ing animal and took him. For exercising his rights, that’s b******t."

Minneapolis ICE shooting

Dig deeper:

It all comes days after Renee Good was shot an killed by an ICE agent last week in the area of 34th and Portland in south Minneapolis. Federal authorities are saying the agent, Jonathan Ross, acted in self-defense after Good allegedly tried to ram him with her vehicle.

The aftermath of the incident has caused multiple protests, and increased tension between community activists and law enforcement.