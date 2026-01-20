LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Leaders across Twin Cities speak out on ICE

The Brief ICE operations and anti-ICE protests continue in Minnesota almost two weeks after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent. There are several press conferences planned Tuesday regarding ICE operations in the Twin Cities. Find live updates on immigration operations below.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations continue Tuesday in Minnesota, with several news conferences planned regarding the immigration crackdown in the state.

Recently, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a response to the State of Minnesota's legal filings to end the ICE surge in the state, arguing the motion is "legally frivolous." On Monday, a judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release a group of six Venezuelan family members detained during a raid last week, due to agents failing to provide a warrant.

Several news conferences related to ICE in Minnesota are scheduled for Tuesday.

Watch FOX 9 live in the player at the top of the page. Additional coverage, including of live events, can be found in the player below.

Find live updates on ICE operations below.

8 a.m. - President Trump on protest outside Twin Cities church

Activists with the Racial Justice Network disrupted church services at Cities Church in St. Paul to oppose a pastor at the church.

Protesters went to the church because they say the pastor in question, David Easterwood, is also the acting field office director for ICE in Minnesota.

President Donald Trump posted this to Truth Social regarding the protest:

"Just watched footage of the Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists. These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act. They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics, in a certain manner, just like they are doing. They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country. The first to go should be Walz, and Fake Sleazebag, Ilhan Omar, who is supposedly worth over $30 Million Dollars, even though she’s never had anything but a Government job. Investigate these Corrupt Politicians, and do it now!"

7:45 a.m. - ‘Taco Tuesday’: Push to eat local during ICE operations

Community members are encouraging people to eat at local restaurants in the Twin Cities during ICE operations, to help struggling restaurants in the area. It is especially encourages people to eat at restaurants owned and operated by immigrants.

7:30 a.m. - News conferences regarding ICE

There are multiple press conferences planned regarding the impact on ICE operations in the Twin Cities.

Here is a list of events for Tuesday so far: