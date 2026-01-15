Minneapolis ICE shooting: Protesters tear locked box from federal car

The Brief A locked storage box was torn from a federal vehicle during protests in north Minneapolis. The protests followed an ICE-involved shooting that sent a man and an agent to the hospital. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem believes the federal vehicles belonged to the FBI, and not DHS.



A locked storage box was torn from the trunk of a federal vehicle during anti-ICE protests following an ICE-involved shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Protesters tear safe box from federal vehicle

What we know:

According to Storyful, footage captured by video journalist Brendan Gutenschwager shows protesters using ratchet straps to rip a cabinet box from a vehicle believed to belong to federal authorities.

After the box is torn free, the driver continues dragging it down the street as protesters chase behind. Several people are then seen attempting to open the locked box.

(Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful) (Supplied)

When asked about the vandalism of federal agents’ vehicles in Minneapolis, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she believed the cars belonged to the FBI, not DHS. She added that documents were reportedly taken from one of the vehicles.

"So I’m not certain what documents were in there that those criminals may have taken and seen," Noem said.

The backstory:

The protests stemmed from an ICE-involved shooting in which a federal officer shot a man in the leg. The officer was reportedly attacked while attempting to arrest a man from Venezuela. Both the man and the agent were hospitalized.

Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly after some protesters began lighting fireworks and throwing items. In response, authorities used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, and mutual aid was requested from the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff.