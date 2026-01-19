DOJ responds to Minnesota lawsuit over ICE surge: 'Legally frivolous'

The Brief The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a response to Minnesota's motion to end an ICE surge, arguing against the motion and labeling it as legally frivolous. The DOJ argues that Minnesota is attempting to have a state veto over federal law enforcement, which they deem an absurdity. Federal attorneys claim Minnesota's sanctuary policies have increased dangers, and that federal officers are facing heightened threats and violence.



The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed its response to the State of Minnesota's legal filings seeking to end the ICE surge in the state, asking a judge to reject the motion, arguing it is "legally frivolous."

DOJ says Minnesota wants a ‘state veto’

What they're saying:

Federal attorneys argue that Minnesota is "effectively seeking a state veto over the enforcement of federal law" which the DOJ refers to as an "absurdity."

In its complaint, the state argued that the federal operation has created uncertainty and danger. Federal officials say Minnesota's "sanctuary" policies have "exacerbated dangers" posed by undocumented immigrants in the Twin Cities.

The DOJ also claims it's their own federal offices who are facing danger as assaults against federal officers have increased in recent months.

"Federal officers and agents face violent attacks at federal buildings, at immigration processing facilities, and while in the field conducting enforcement operations," the DOJ's response states. "Foreign criminal organizations have offered thousands of dollars as bounties for the murder of federal immigration enforcement officers and agents. Because federal immigration officers and agents have faced doxing, including revelation of their home addresses, these threats extend to their families."

The DOJ adds: "In and around Minneapolis, ICE officers operating out of the St. Paul Office have been confronted with increased threats, violence, aggression, attacks, vehicle block-ins, and obstruction of immigration enforcement operations. The increase in these types of incidents has obstructed enforcement operations, interfered with officers’ official duties, and posed significant safety risks to not only ICE officers but also the public. These incidents have further increased since Operation Metro Surge launched in early December 2025."

Dig deeper:

Federal attorneys also say the state's legal basis is flawed, claiming Minnesota's view of the Tenth Amendment is not how the law has been applied.

"The Tenth Amendment does not give a state or a city a veto power over those federal activities," the DOJ writes, citing a 2023 case. "Rather, ‘in our system of dual federal and state sovereignty, federal policies frequently generate indirect effects on state revenues or state spending.’"

The DOJ also argues its operation hasn't infringed on Minnesota's core policing powers nor has it violated Minnesota's sovereignty.

Minnesota brings lawsuit against feds over ICE surge

The backstory:

Last week, the State of Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul announced a lawsuit against federal authorities aiming to end the ICE surge in Minnesota.

In its argument, the state cites "harm" brought by the surge, including the shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of an ICE agent a week ago, among other conflicts.

State officials argue the operation isn't about safety or fraud as federal officials claim, but rather political retribution. At a court hearing last Wednesday, a judge denied the state's request to force an immediate end to the ICE operation but kept the lawsuit on the fast track.

What's next:

The judge ordered the DOJ to file its response to the temporary restraining order by Monday.

The state now has until Thursday to respond to these arguments.