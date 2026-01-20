Walz, Ellison's offices served subpoenas by DOJ: Reports

The Brief The FBI has served subpoenas to Gov. Tim Walz's office, as well as four other government offices, FOX News reports. The subpoenas are part of a federal investigation into alleged conspiracy to coerce or obstruct federal law enforcement. State and local officials have called on ICE to leave Minnesota, especially in the wake of a fatal shooting by ICE on Jan. 7.



The U.S. Department of Justice has served grand jury subpoenas to five Minnesota government offices, including Gov. Tim Walz's office, Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's office, sources told FOX News.

Subpoenas served to Walz, Ellison's offices

What we know:

FOX News says the FBI served the subpoenas, looking for records and communications.

Gov. Tim Walz's office confirmed to FOX 9 a subpoena was delivered. Attorney General Ellison's office did not confirm a subpoena was delivered.

State and local officials, along with activists and protesters, have been calling on ICE to leave Minnesota, especially in the wake of the fatal shooting by ICE of Renee Good on Jan. 7.

FOX News reports these subpoenas are part of a federal investigation into alleged conspiracy to coerce or obstruct federal law enforcement during the Department of Homeland Security's Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.