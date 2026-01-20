Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
5
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Winona County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Walz, Ellison's offices served subpoenas by DOJ: Reports

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  January 20, 2026 12:44pm CST
Minneapolis ICE shooting
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The FBI has served subpoenas to Gov. Tim Walz's office, as well as four other government offices, FOX News reports.
    • The subpoenas are part of a federal investigation into alleged conspiracy to coerce or obstruct federal law enforcement.
    • State and local officials have called on ICE to leave Minnesota, especially in the wake of a fatal shooting by ICE on Jan. 7.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Justice has served grand jury subpoenas to five Minnesota government offices, including Gov. Tim Walz's office, Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's office, sources told FOX News. 

Subpoenas served to Walz, Ellison's offices

What we know:

FOX News says the FBI served the subpoenas, looking for records and communications. 

Gov. Tim Walz's office confirmed to FOX 9 a subpoena was delivered. Attorney General Ellison's office did not confirm a subpoena was delivered. 

State and local officials, along with activists and protesters, have been calling on ICE to leave Minnesota, especially in the wake of the fatal shooting by ICE of Renee Good on Jan. 7

FOX News reports these subpoenas are part of a federal investigation into alleged conspiracy to coerce or obstruct federal law enforcement during the Department of Homeland Security's Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Minneapolis ICE shootingCrime and Public SafetyTim WalzKeith EllisonMinnesotaImmigration