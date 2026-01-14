Governor Walz addresses Minnesota amid ICE crackdown

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addressed the state during a prime time address on Wednesday night. Gov. Walz said the conflict is no longer about immigration enforcement, but a "campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government." The governor implored President Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to "end this occupation."



Minnesota Governor Walz spoke to the state in a prime time address on Wednesday night about the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdown.

Full footage of the news conference will be uploaded above.

Walz addresses Minnesota

What they're saying:

The governor began by saying what is happening in Minnesota "defies belief" and that news reports don't do justic to the level of chaos and disruption.

"Armed, masked, undertrained ICE agents are going door to door, ordering people to point out where their neighbors of color live. They're pulling over people indiscriminately, including U.S. citizens, and demanding to see their papers."

Walz then spoke about the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Nicole Good, who was killed by the ICE agent, Jonathan Ross.

"We've all watched the video, we've all seen what happened. And yet instead of conducting an impartial investigation so we can hold accountable the officer responsible for his death, the Trump administration is devoting the full power of the federal government to finding an excuse to attack the victim and her family," Gov. Walz said.

He then referenced the recent resignation of federal prosecutors in response to the handling of the shooting's investigation.

"Just yesterday, six federal prosecutors, including the long time career prosecute, are leading the charge to investigate and eliminate fraud in our state's programs, quit their jobs rather than go along with this assault on the United States Constitution. But as bad as it's been, Donald Trump intends for it to get worse. This week, he went online to promise that, quote, ‘The day of retribution and reckoning is coming.’ That's a direct threat against the people of this state who dared to vote against him three times, and who continue to stand up for freedom with courage and empathy and profound grace," Gov. Walz said.

The governor then implored the president and the DHS secretary to "end this occupation," adding "you've done enough."

"Donald Trump wants this chaos," Gov. Walz said. "He wants confusion. And yes, he wants more violence on our streets. We cannot give him what he wants. We can't. We must protest loudly, urgently, but also peacefully ."

The governor ended his address by saying, "We're an island of decency in a country being driven towards cruelty. We will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, of peace. And tonight I come before you simply to ask: Don't let anyone take that away from us. Thank you. Protect each other. And may God bless the people of Minnesota."

Minnesota ICE operations

Big picture view:

This comes amid ongoing pressure from federal agents roaming the state looking for people to deport.

Wednesday also marks seven days since the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

The ICE agent who shot her, Jonathan Ross, is claiming self-defense. The Department of Homeland Security said he suffered internal bleeding after he was struck by her vehicle.

Impeachment articles were drafted against the governor by Minnesota House lawmakers earlier in the day.

Minnesota response

Dig deeper:

Several school walkouts and other forms of protest were held across the state, and St. Paul school announced that they are offering virtual classes starting on Thursday, Jan. 22.

READ MORE: ICE in Minnesota: Civil investigation into Renee Good's death

A federal judge ruled that ICE can continue operations in Minnesota amid legal arguments.

On Tuesday, six federal prosecutors, including First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, resigned over the handling of the shooting investigation.