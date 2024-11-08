Gov. Tim Walz to address Minnesotans, 'path forward' following election loss

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to give remarks Friday afternoon after returning home from an election run with Vice President Kamala Harris.

What we know

Walz is set to speak in Eagan on Friday at 2:30 p.m., which you can watch live in the player above, on FOX9.com, and FOX 9's YouTube channel.

The Minnesota governor recently returned home after Harris lost the race for president to Donald Trump. Officials say during Friday's event, Walz will be thanking Minnesotans, reflecting on the election and what comes next. First Lady Gwen Walz will also be at the event.

What Walz is saying

Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota and Democratic vice-presidential nominee, watches as US Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, speaks at Howard University in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump t Expand

Walz took to social media on Wednesday to thank voters for their support, saying "Thank you Vice President Kamala Harris for putting your faith in me, and selecting me as your running mate. Campaigning at your side was the honor and privilege of my life. While the outcome is not what we wanted, I am grateful to the millions of Americans who joined our campaign and stood up for our greatest ideals: decency, compassion, and love of our neighbor. Now more than ever, we need you to continue fighting for those values and the country we all love."

Back in Minnesota

Instead of becoming the vice president, Walz is resuming duties as the governor of Minnesota.

For the first time since 1979, the Minnesota House of Representatives could see an even split at 67-67 between the DFL and GOP. There are still two races in the House that could see recounts, so we still may not know the results for at least a little while until after the results are certified.

The DFL maintained control of the state Senate.

The DFL did have control of the House and Senate last session, and state lawmakers took advantage of that by pushing several Democratic issues in the budget.

Walz and legislators do need to reach a budget deal for 2025, and that plan needs to be proposed by the end of January. A split House or a slim Republican majority could interfere with the governor's agenda in the 2025 legislative session.