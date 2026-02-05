Twins baseball returns to FOX 9 for spring training

The Brief Fans are getting a first look at the Twins 2026 spring training broadcast schedule. FOX 9 will are nine of the spring training games. Twenty-two games will be shown for free online.



The Twins will broadcast 25 spring training games for free, including nines games that will be shown on FOX 9 and FOX 9+.

Twins on FOX 9

How you can watch:

FOX 9 will air nine spring training games on FOX 9 and FOX 9+:

Feb. 25: 12:05 p.m. vs. Boston Red Sox, airing on FOX 9+

Feb. 27: 12:05 p.m. vs. NY Yankees, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 4: 12:05 p.m. Puerto Rico WBC, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 12: 12:05 p.m. vs. Boston Red Sox, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 14: 12:05 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Rays, airing on FOX 9

Mar. 16: 12:05 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 19: 12:05 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Spring Breakout), airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 20: 12:05 p.m. vs. Toronto Blue Jays, airing on FOX 9

Mar. 24: 12:05 p.m. vs. Boston Red Sox, airing on FOX 9+

Other games:

Twins.TV will also stream 22 spring training games, and fans can watch by registering for a free MLB.TV account.

Fans with MLB.TV accounts can watch broadcasts of those games on select cable, satellite and multivideo providers.

A total of 18 games will also be broadcast over radio via 830 WCCO AM, 102.9 The Wolf, and the Audacy app through the Treasure Island Baseball Network.

Full Twins spring training schedule

Big picture view:

The Twins will open spring training with a matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 20 and close the preseason against the Red Sox on March 24.

All games will be played at the Twins facility in Fort Myers, Florida.

Here's a look at the full Twins spring training schedule.