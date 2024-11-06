Who won control of the Minnesota Legislature?

The Brief With Minnesota Democrats winning the Senate, the balance of power in the Minnesota Legislature will be decided by the Minnesota House of Representatives. Two races - in St. Cloud and Shakopee - will decide two seats that could breakup the current 67-67 tie in the House. An automatic recount under state law will determine the two races, which are currently less than 30 votes each in margin.



Whether the Minnesota Legislature will have DFL-control or remain split in power could be decided by recounts in two races that are currently projected to be less than 30 votes each, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

What we know

As of Wednesday, both the DFL and GOP won 67 races in the Minnesota House of Representatives – leaving the chamber evenly divided.

However, the margins for two key races will incite an automatic recount under state law.

In District 14B, Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud) won reelection over Sue Ek by 28 votes – a race in which 19,542 votes were cast, including 56 write-ins.

In District 54A, Brad Tabke (DFL-Shakopee) won reelection by 13 votes over Aaron Paul – a race in which 21,931 votes were cast, including 36 write-ins.

A divided House of Representatives has occurred only once before in Minnesota politics, when in January 1979 both parties earned 67 seats, and split duties – until a chaotic end of the session.

Election results in Minnesota are not official until they are certified by the state’s canvassing board, which is scheduled to occur on Nov. 21.

During the 2023-24 session, the DFL held a 70-64 advantage in the House.

The 2025 session is scheduled to begin Jan. 14, and will end by May 19.

Democrats control Senate

Democrat Ann Johnson Stewart is the winner of Minnesota’s State Senate District 45 special election, meaning the DFL will keep control of the state Senate, the Associated Press called early on Nov. 6.

In 2022, the DFL picked up enough seats in the Minnesota Senate to control both chambers of the Legislature, including the Minnesota House.



Coupled with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz being a democrat, it was the first time the party had the "trifecta" of power since 2012.

The sole Minnesota Senate race for the District 45 seat was left vacant by the resignation of Democrat Sen. Kelly Morrison, who is running for Dean Phillips' spot in Congress for Minnesota’s Third District.

The single seat now decides control of the Minnesota Senate for the next two years.

Walz governor again

With the Harris-Walz ticket losing to Donald Trump and JD Vance, Gov. Walz – who was vying for the vice presidential role alongside Harris – will return to his position of Minnesota’s governor. He could seek reelection in 2026.



If Walz had been elected as vice president, Minnesota's Constitution outlined a succession plan for the offices of both governor and lieutenant governor.

According to Article V, Section 5, if a vacancy occurs from any cause in the office of governor, the lieutenant governor would become the governor. Currently, that would mean Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would move into the role.

The last elected presiding officer of the Senate then becomes lieutenant governor.

Currently, that would have been Sen. Bobby Joe Champion – the president of the Minnesota Senate.