Tim Walz back in MN: Motorcade spotted at Eastcliff

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has returned home after Kamala Harris lost the race for president to Donald Trump.

After 10 p.m. Wednesday, a large motorcade arrived at the University of Minnesota's Eastcliff Mansion in St. Paul and several people unloaded luggage from vehicles outside the governor's current residence. The governor has been living at Eastcliff while the Governor's Mansion undergoes renovations.

What Walz is saying

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens as Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris concedes the election during a speech at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. After a con (Getty Images) Expand

Walz took to social media on Wednesday to thank voters for their support, saying "Thank you Vice President Kamala Harris for putting your faith in me, and selecting me as your running mate. Campaigning at your side was the honor and privilege of my life. While the outcome is not what we wanted, I am grateful to the millions of Americans who joined our campaign and stood up for our greatest ideals: decency, compassion, and love of our neighbor. Now more than ever, we need you to continue fighting for those values and the country we all love."

What's next for Walz

Instead of becoming the vice president, Walz is resuming duties as the governor of Minnesota.

For the first time since 1979, the Minnesota House of Representatives could see an even split at 67-67 between the DFL and GOP. There are still two races in the House that could see recounts, so we still may not know the results for at least a little while until after the results are certified.

The DFL maintained control of the state Senate.

The DFL did have control of the House and Senate last session, and state lawmakers took advantage of that by pushing several Democratic issues in the budget.

Walz and legislators do need to reach a budget deal for 2025, and that plan needs to be proposed by the end of January. A split House or a slim Republican majority could interfere with the governor's agenda in the 2025 legislative session.