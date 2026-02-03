More prosecutors leaving MN US Attorney's Office over frustrations: Report

The Brief The AP is reporting that up to eight federal prosecutors in the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office are set to resign over frustrations stemming from ongoing federal immigration enforcement. The resignations come less than a month after six federal prosecutors within the office announced their resignations in the wake of allegedly being told to investigate the widow of Renee Good. Both political and law enforcement officials in Minnesota have expressed concerns over federal officials blocking state investigators in the wake of the shootings of both Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.



Less than a month after six federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced their resignations in the wake of allegedly being told to investigate the widow of Renee Good, sources have confirmed eight more are leaving now over mounting frustrations with continued immigration enforcement policies handed down by the Trump administration and Department of Justrice.

Federal prosecutors resigning in Minnesota

What we know:

The Associated Press reports that eight attorneys have since departed the office or announced plans to do so, citing several anonymous sources.

Both political and law enforcement officials in Minnesota have expressed concerns over federal officials blocking state investigators, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) accessing evidence in the wake of Good’s fatal shooting by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has since ruled her death a homicide.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has declined to open a civil rights investigation into her death.

In the case of Alex Pretti, who was also fatally shot by federal agents during a raid that was part of Operation Metro Surge, the DOJ has said it would open a civil rights investigation into his death.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has since also ruled his death a homicide.

Feeding our Future scheme investigator resigns

Dig deeper:

During the previous wave of resignations, Joe Thompson, who was the lead prosecutor in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation in Minnesota, and was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as acting U.S. Attorney in Minnesota earlier this year, announced his departure.

As First Assistant U.S. Attorney, he announced additional charges related to various fraud investigations in state programs in December 2025.

The New York Times initially reported that Thompson and other prosecutors resigned after they were pushed to investigate the widow of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by ICE in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melinda Williams, Harry Jacobs and Thomas Calhoun-Lopez were also among those who stepped down.