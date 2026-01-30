DOJ launches civil rights investigation in Alex Pretti's death

The Brief The Department of Justice is launching a civil rights investigation into Alex Pretti's death. Pretti was shot and killed by border control agents on Jan. 24. This latest development comes as the FBI is leading the investigation.



Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirms the Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting death of Alex Pretti by Bordr Patrol in Minneapolis.

Civil Rights investigation

What we know:

During a press conference on Friday, Deputy Attorney General Blanche confirmed there is a civil rights investigation ongoing.

"We’re looking at everything that would shed light on that day," Blanche said.

Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol officers on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis, sparking outrage and days of protests.

While the Justice Department investigates if Pretti's civil rights were violated, the FBI is now leading the investigation into his death.

Body cam video and more questions

What they're saying:

Question: For transparency, would you commit to releasing the body cam video from federal officers involved in that shooting, and their names, at a point when the investigation can allow that. Will you make that public?

Blanche: "I'm not committing to anything with respect to that investigation. That would be completely unfair to the investigation itself."

Question: Where the guns now? Are they in the FBI's possession and being reviewed at one of their labs? And who has the phone that Pretti was using,and is that going to be reviewed by the FBI?

Blanche: "I don't know. I don't have answers to those questions. Sec. Noem has been clear with the American people but also with the Department of Justice that we're doing this together. So I'm not following in the weeds who actually has possession of the firearms that were discharged."

What about Rene Good shooting?

"There are thousands, unfortunately, of law enforcement events every year where somebody is shot," Blanche said. "The civil rights department of the DOJ does not investigate every one of those shootings."

DHS confirms 2 agents fired shots

In a notification to Congress, DHS says two officers, a Border Patrol officer and a Customs and Border Protection officer, each fired Glock pistols during Pretti's shooting.

The notice, which is required by law, states federal officials were reviewing body camera video of the shooting. At least four Border Patrol officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting, along with witness video of the shooting.

FOX 9 has learned that the Department of Homeland Security is leading the investigation as state authorities fight to maintain their own investigation into the shooting.

On Wednesday, Fox News learned that Border Patrol agents involved in Pretti's shooting had been placed on administrative leave. Previously, Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino had only confirmed that the officers had been moved from their assignment in Minnesota.

Errant shot under investigation

Videos of the shooting obtained over the weekend appeared to show shots being fired from multiple weapons.

On Sunday, Bovino refused to confirm whether two agents had fired shots during the incident despite confirming background information on one of the agents who shot Pretti.

At the same time, the DHS was also reportedly probing whether a federal agent accidentally discharged Pretti's weapon, potentially setting the fatal events in motion.

Pretti has confrontation with federal agents 11 days prior

Newly-published videos show Alex Pretti had a confrontation with federal agents 11 days before he was fatally shot in south Minneapolis.

Video of the incident shows Pretti being tackled by agents after yelling and spitting at them near their vehicle, then kicking the vehicle twice and breaking a tail light. Pretti is taken to the ground and is eventually able to get free. He was not taken into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.