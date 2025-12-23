Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy suffered hairline fracture in hand, will miss Lions matchup

The Brief J.J. McCarthy suffered a small hairline fracture during Sunday's game in New Jersey, team officials announced on Tuesday. Max Brosmer will get the start this week against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. McCarthy's status for Week 18 remains up in the air.



Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a small hairline fracture during Sunday's loss to the Giants and will miss this week's Christmas Day game.

McCarthy injury update

What we know:

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell shared the update on McCarthy's status during a news conference on Tuesday.

McCarthy left in the first half of Sunday's game after fumbling on a Brian Burns' sack.

Speaking Tuesday, Coach O'Connell said further imaging showed McCarthy had a "very, very small" fracture in his throwing hand. However, O'Connell said they don't expect the injury to require surgery, comparing the injury to a bone bruise.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings fumbles the ball while being hit by Brian Burns #0 of the New York Giants in the second quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium on December 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It's the third time this season McCarthy will have to miss time due to injury. He missed five starts due to an ankle injury, then missed another start after being put in the concussion protocol. He also missed all of last season with a torn meniscus.

What's next:

With McCarthy out, Max Brosmer will once again get the start at quarterback for the Vikings.

Brosmer finished Sunday's game, completing 7 of 9 passes for 52 yards. Brosmer also started the Vikings' Week 13 game against Seattle, throwing four interceptions while the Vikings were shutout that afternoon.

Big picture view:

McCarthy's status for Week 18 remains up in the air.

The Vikings will have a long break between their Christmas Day game and the Week 18 matchup at home versus Green Bay. But, it seems unlikely the Vikings would risk rushing McCarthy back for a meaningless Week 18 game.

O'Connell also expected center Ryan Kelly to miss Thursday's game. Last week, the Vikings placed tackle Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve.

No Vikings Pro Bowlers

Local perspective:

We also learned on Tuesday that the Vikings were one of three teams this year to have no players selected to the Pro Bowl.

It's the first time since the 2014-15 season that the Vikings haven't had a Pro Bowl selection and only the third time in franchise history – despite spending $350 million during free agency.

Last year, the Vikings had six players make the Pro Bowl squad.