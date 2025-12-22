Minnesota mayors raise concerns over fraud, rising costs in letter to state leaders

The Brief A group of 98 mayors from Minnesota sent a letter to state leaders on Monday. The letter raises concerns about widespread fraud, unfunded mandates, and rising cost pressures. Mayors argue these pressures are contributing to higher property tax levies and limits on public safety staffing.



A group of 98 mayors from across Minnesota sent a joint letter to state leaders raising concerns about widespread fraud, unfunded mandates, and rising costs that they say are shifting financial burdens onto cities and local taxpayers.

In a letter sent Monday, the mayors argue these pressures are contributing to higher property tax levies, limits on public safety staffing, and delays in infrastructure investments. The letter points to the loss of an $18 billion budget surplus and a projected $2.9 billion to $3 billion deficit in the 2028-29 biennium as evidence of inconsistent fiscal management.

The mayors also cite declining economic rankings and significant property tax levy pressures for 2026, with many cities facing an average increase of 8.7%, and counties up to an 8.1% increase.

"Our residents deserve better than deficits, economic decline, and policies that push families and businesses away," the letter states. "We, as mayors, can only support our cities for so long before the heavy hand of state mandates and financial pressure demands more than our communities can provide. Our state owes it to our citizens to practice responsible fiscal management and to stop taxing our families, seniors, and businesses out of Minnesota."

The letter underscores the mayors’ concern that state mandates and financial pressures are placing unsustainable strain on local communities and urges state leaders to course-correct on fiscal policy.

