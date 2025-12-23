Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, 17-year-old arrested

article

The Brief A man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis. Police say an argument led to the man being shot. A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting.



A man was fatally shot after an argument early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.

Fatal shooting on Thomas Avenue North

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North on reports of a shooting inside a home.

At the scene, officers found a man with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Authorities say that an argument led to gunfire, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting, and police say they are investigating "connections" between the teen arrested and other violent crimes in Minneapolis this year.

What they're saying:

"Another family has forever been impacted by senseless violence," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "Settling disputes with a firearm is completely unacceptable, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice in this case. Every available tool in the juvenile justice system must be used to protect young people who pose a danger to themselves as well as the community."

What we don't know:

Police did not specify the gender of the 17-year-old. And the other crimes the teen could be connected to were not specified.

The man who was fatally shot has not been identified.