FBI agent shot and killed suspect in Minneapolis

A man was shot and killed Thursday by a federal agent in a north Minneapolis neighborhood, according to authorities.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara gave a joint press conference on Thursday afternoon about the shooting. A search warrant was served early in the morning and an armed person, identified by Chief O'Hara as Chue Feng Yang, barricaded himself inside the home. The standoff went on for several hours and Yang streamed it on social media.

At one point a federal agent shot and killed the Yang. Another person inside the home was taken to the hospital for medical care. Authorities did not specify the severity of the injuries.

The search warrant was executed as part of a federal investigation. No Minneapolis police officers were involved but were present in helping to control the scene.

Authorities blocked off the street near Dupont Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North with police tape. There was an ambulance and armored vehicles on the neighborhood street with several law enforcement officers outside a house, according to a video shared on social media.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the FBI is handling the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.