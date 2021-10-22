Mary McGuire
Mary McGuire joined the Fox 9 News team in June 2021 and is grateful for the opportunity to share stories in her home state.
Before coming to Fox 9, she was a reporter for WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, notably covering the trials Jeronimo Yanez and Mohamed Noor and the kidnapping of Jayme Closs. She was also a multimedia journalist and anchor at WFLA-TV in Tampa, Florida and KTTC-TV Rochester, Minnesota.
Mary is a proud Mizzou Tiger and earned her master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri. During her time there, she was selected as the David Kaplan Memorial Fellow, which included a fellowship at ABC News in Washington, DC. Mary earned a B.A. from the College of Communications and Fine Arts at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.
She lives in the metro area with her husband and their beloved rescue dog.
The latest from Mary McGuire
