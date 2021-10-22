Mary McGuire joined the Fox 9 News team in June 2021 and is grateful for the opportunity to share stories in her home state.

Before coming to Fox 9, she was a reporter for WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, notably covering the trials Jeronimo Yanez and Mohamed Noor and the kidnapping of Jayme Closs. She was also a multimedia journalist and anchor at WFLA-TV in Tampa, Florida and KTTC-TV Rochester, Minnesota.



Mary is a proud Mizzou Tiger and earned her master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri. During her time there, she was selected as the David Kaplan Memorial Fellow, which included a fellowship at ABC News in Washington, DC. Mary earned a B.A. from the College of Communications and Fine Arts at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.



She lives in the metro area with her husband and their beloved rescue dog.