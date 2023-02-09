Katie Wermus

Katie Wermus is a content editor at FOX 9.

Katie graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2021 with a degree in journalism and completed a fellowship with Newsweek before joining the FOX 9 team.

She’s a Minnesota native who enjoys being outside, reading, traveling and all things true crime.

If you have a story idea or news tip, email her at Katelyn.wermus@fox.com

