Fallen Minneapolis PD Officer Jamal Mitchell's family gets donation

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 4, 2024 3:41pm CDT
Whittier Minneapolis mass shooting
FOX 9

Remembering Minneapolis PD Officer Jamal Mitchell

Jamal Mitchell, the Minneapolis police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice, is being remembered as a hero.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The family of fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell has received a large donation for support after the officer was killed during a mass shooting last week.

The Front Line Foundation announced a donation Tuesday of $55,000 in death benefits to the family. The foundation says this marks the largest death benefit given by the foundation to date.

Officer Mitchell left behind a child and a fiancée when he was ambushed by a gunman along Blaisdell Avenue in Minneapolis last week.

Authorities say Mitchell was first on the scene of a reported shooting when he spotted a victim and another man he believed to be injured. As it turned out, the second person was the gunman.

When Officer Mitchell approached, asking if he was hurt, officials say the gunman, without warning, pulled a gun and shot him.

The events of that day left another man dead, a bystander seriously hurt, and another police officer and a firefighter injured as well. The gunman was killed by backup crews that pulled up to the scene as Mitchell was being shot.

The funds for Officer Mitchell's loved ones were raised through a partnership with Purpose Restaurants. A fundraiser held on June 1, at the Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul drew 3,000 attendees and raised over $32,000. All proceeds from the event were donated to support Officer Mitchell's family.

Before last week's shooting, Officer Mitchell was already considered a hero. In his first few days on the job in Minneapolis, Officer Mitchell helped rescue an elderly couple from a burning home.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Mitchell have not yet been announced.