Slain Minneapolis PD Officer Jamal Mitchell was recognized as a hero in 2023

Minneapolis city officials have identified the officer who was killed Thursday in a mass shooting in the city.

Authorities say Officer Jamal Mitchell was ambushed after he responded to a 911 call of a shooting on the 2100 block of Blaisdell Avenue. At the shooting scene, officials say Officer Mitchell had spotted two shooting victims outside and was trying to help them when the gunman opened fire on him.

Aside from Mitchell, two other people, including the shooter, were also killed in Thursday's shooting. In total, six people were shot, including a second Minneapolis police officer and a firefighter.

Officer Mitchell remembered as a hero

Even before he ran into the line of danger on Thursday, Officer Mitchell was already known as a hero.

Back in 2023, Officer Mitchell earned an award during his first few days on the job with Minneapolis police when he ran into a burning building to help rescue an elderly couple.

"I'm just thankful we were there to read the scene," Officer Mitchell told FOX 9 in February 2023. "Get there and do what we can to save lives. That's what I got into law enforcement to do; save lives and serve the community."

Officer Mitchell was honored with a procession Thursday night, as his body was escorted by dozens of fellow first responders.