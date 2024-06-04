MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell: K102 hosting drive-through fundraiser for officer's family

The country music radio station K102 is raising money to support fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell's family with an event outside The Home Depot in Brooklyn Park on Thursday morning.

K102's Chris Carr & Company is partnering with FOX 9 and The Home Deport to raise money for Mitchell's family after he was fatally shot on May 30 when a gunman ambushed him as the officer tried to help victims.

K102 is hosting a drive-through fundraiser from 5-10 a.m. at the Home Depot off Interstate 694 and Boone Avenue, where they'll accept cash, checks, gift certificates, cards, and letters for Officer Mitchell's family.

Chris, Kia and Sam from Chris Carr & Company on K102 will broadcast live from the parking lot all morning, and FOX 9's Kelly O'Connell will be live from the event.

K102 held a similar drive-through fundraiser for the families of the fallen Burnsville officers. The event raised more than $106,000.