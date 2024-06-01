Community gather to remember, raise money for fallen MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell

Thirty-six-year-old Jamal Mitchell wore many hats as a father of three, twin brother, fiancé, and Minneapolis police officer. Officer Mitchell was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, while responding to a mass shooting in south Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says he was trying to help a man he thought was injured, when that man ambushed him.

"I just can’t imagine someone playing injured so that they can ambush and murder a police officer," former police officer Ron Whitman said.

On Saturday at St. Paul Apostle Supper Club, grieving community members gathered to raise money for Mitchell’s family at a Hawaiian barbecue fundraiser. 100% of chef Brian Ingram’s Saturday sales will be donated to Mitchell’s family.

"We are so heartbroken for him. Such a young man, and I mean a hero," Ingram said. "We’ve had orders from different police departments around the metro, for 25 orders, for 30 orders."

St. Paul police sergeant Jason Brubaker was there with plenty of officers.

"It has officers on the edge, and it does worry officers," Brubaker told FOX 9. "I’m at a loss for words."

Organizers hope to raise more than $30,000 for Mitchell’s family. Click here if you would like to donate to The Front Line Foundation.