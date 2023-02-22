DoorDash suspends Minnesota operations in select markets due to storm

Those looking to have food delivered as part of their plan to shelter the winter storm ahead might need to consider other options.

Food delivery service DoorDash has announced it’s activating a Severe Weather Protocol in western Minnesota and eastern South Dakota, effectively suspending operations in both St. Cloud and Mankato beginning 12 p.m. Wednesday.

According to an announcement from DoorDash, "the precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm is making its way across the country, resulting in extremely dangerous road conditions including significant snowfall and ice."

Operations are expected to resume on Thursday, at 12 p.m., but depend on weather conditions, the company said.

Several highways have already been closed in southwestern Minnesota.

Numerous schools closings have already been announced across the Twin Cities, as snow emergencies begin to take effect.