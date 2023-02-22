Expand / Collapse search
DoorDash suspends Minnesota operations in select markets due to storm

Updated 3:13PM
Wednesday's forecast: Round 2 of the high-impact winter storm

Round 2 begins with gusty breezes, which could lead to white-out conditions, as well as blowing and gusting snow. Heavy snow is possible late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. The storm will quickly end around the lunch hour.

(FOX 9) - Those looking to have food delivered as part of their plan to shelter the winter storm ahead might need to consider other options.

Food delivery service DoorDash has announced it’s activating a Severe Weather Protocol in western Minnesota and eastern South Dakota, effectively suspending operations in both St. Cloud and Mankato beginning 12 p.m. Wednesday.

According to an announcement from DoorDash, "the precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm is making its way across the country, resulting in extremely dangerous road conditions including significant snowfall and ice."

Operations are expected to resume on Thursday, at 12 p.m., but depend on weather conditions, the company said.

Several highways have already been closed in southwestern Minnesota.

Numerous schools closings have already been announced across the Twin Cities, as snow emergencies begin to take effect.