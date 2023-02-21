Minnesota snowstorm: Timeline moving forward

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
14
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Minnesota snowstorm: Timeline moving forward

By Ian Leonard
Published 
Updated 10:34PM
Winter Weather
Minnesota snowstorm timeline: What's next

As Minnesota endures the first wave of a multi-day, high-impact snowstorm, Ian Leonard is laying out what you can expect moving forward Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday.

(FOX 9) - The first wave of the multi-day snowstorm in Minnesota is already creating sloppy travel in the Twin Cities metro and beyond.

As of Tuesday evening at 8 p.m., it snowed for the better part of five hours and we ended up with between two and three inches of some very fine crystalline snow that has made a mess of the roads. A little snow, a lot of problems.

All week, we've said the storm will be high-impact over multiple days, including some significant snow totals before all is said and done.

RELATED: St. Paul declares back-to-back snow emergencies

Moving forward Tuesday into Wednesday, the possibility is there for three to six inches and some rather slick roads by Wednesday morning. By 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., you'll notice the snow tapers to flurries and then to nothing or occasional flakes. We're calling this our Wednesday lull.

Then Wednesday afternoon into the evening, winds pick up out of the northwest, gusting 40 to 50 miles per hour, causing low visibility, blowing and drifting snow and some very disruptive, if not dangerous, travel overnight Wednesday evening into Thursday noon, with 9 to 12 inches possible.

That would put us around the range we've been expecting all week, in that 12 to 18-inch range for the total storm as we get through the noon hour on Thursday.

As always, FOX 9's meteorologists will be tracking the storm throughout the week. Tune in, visit fox9.com and download the FOX 9 Weather App to stay informed.