Minnesota snowstorm: Timeline moving forward

The first wave of the multi-day snowstorm in Minnesota is already creating sloppy travel in the Twin Cities metro and beyond.

As of Tuesday evening at 8 p.m., it snowed for the better part of five hours and we ended up with between two and three inches of some very fine crystalline snow that has made a mess of the roads. A little snow, a lot of problems.

All week, we've said the storm will be high-impact over multiple days, including some significant snow totals before all is said and done.

Moving forward Tuesday into Wednesday, the possibility is there for three to six inches and some rather slick roads by Wednesday morning. By 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., you'll notice the snow tapers to flurries and then to nothing or occasional flakes. We're calling this our Wednesday lull.

Then Wednesday afternoon into the evening, winds pick up out of the northwest, gusting 40 to 50 miles per hour, causing low visibility, blowing and drifting snow and some very disruptive, if not dangerous, travel overnight Wednesday evening into Thursday noon, with 9 to 12 inches possible.

That would put us around the range we've been expecting all week, in that 12 to 18-inch range for the total storm as we get through the noon hour on Thursday.

