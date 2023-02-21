St. Paul declares snow emergencies starting Wednesday night

The City of St. Paul has declared snow emergencies ahead of a high-impact, multi-day winter storm that could dump more than a foot in the Twin Cities and beyond.

St. Paul "took extraordinary measures" to declare back-to-back snow emergencies starting Wednesday due to the forecasted three-day storm.

Parking restrictions for the snow emergencies will begin Wednesday night. Vehicles on night plow routes will be need to be moved for plowing starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Then, from 8 a.m. on Thursday until 5 p.m., car will need to be moved off day plow routes. Night plow routes are marked with signs. Day plow routes are any street without a night plow sign. You can use this map to figure out what your street is.

The snow emergency process will re-start Thursday night, with the city clearing night plow routes again starting at 9 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday. At 8 a.m. on Friday, crews will do day plow routes again until 5 p.m.

"We are bracing for a historically large snowstorm which will impact all aspects of city operations for the next several days," said Mayor Melvin Carter. "We implore residents to limit travel and follow snow emergency guidelines to keep our streets safe and clear while our road crews dig us out."

The city has made eight ramps available for people to park during the snow emergency. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m., vehicles may enter and park for free until Saturday morning at these city-owned ramps:

Smith Ramp (145 Smith St.)

Kellogg Underground Ramp (129 Kellogg Blvd.)

Lawson Ramp (10 West 6th St.)

Lowertown Ramp (316 Jackson St.)

7A Ramp (13 West Exchange St.)

Robert Street Ramp (95 East 7th St.)

Block 19 Ramp (145 East 7th St.)

World Trade Center Ramp (477 Cedar St.)

Meanwhile, Minneapolis plans to declare a snow emergency on Wednesday, officials said. Minneapolis has also opened ramps where people can park for free during the winter storm. They are:

Vineland Place Ramp at the Walker Art Center (727 Vineland Place)

Minneapolis Farmers Market lot under I-94 (225 East Lyndale Ave. N)

Basilica lot under I-94 (13 North 17th St.)

Salvation Army Lot (601 North 4th Street)

Lyn-Lake Lot (2940 Garfield Ave. S).

Seven Points Parking Ramp at 1375 W. 31st St.,

MoZaic Art Parking Ramp at 1340 Lagoon Ave.

In an update Tuesday evening, Minneapolis officials said the Basilica, Farmers Market, and Lyn-Lake lots were full. However, they were also making discounted parking available at Ramp A for just a dollar a day starting Tuesday night. However, normal event parking rates will be in effect Friday and Saturday evenings (4 p.m. until 8 p.m.), and Sunday evening (4 p.m. until 7 p.m.).