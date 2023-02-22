Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
9
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Highways closed, no travel advised in SW MN as conditions expected to worsen

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:39PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After the first round of snow dropped between 4–5 inches of snow on the metro, conditions are expected to worsen throughout most of the state as more snow and wind rolls in.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that as of 8:30 a.m. they are working 92 crashes, 52 spinouts and one jackknifed semi. So far no injuries have been reported. 

RELATED: Multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of Highway 77 in Eagan

The light, fine snow will compact as more cars hit the road making for slick spots, especially on highways and exit ramps.

Crashes, spinouts on Minnesota highways during winter storm

MnDOT traffic camera caught a variety of spinouts, crashes, and near misses on highways during the Feb. 21 winter storm.

RELATED: St. Paul, Minneapolis declare snow emergencies starting Wednesday night

Wednesday during the day should give crews a chance to clear some of the major roads, but Wednesday night round two will pack quite the punch as more than a foot of new snow is expected.

MnDOT has said it will have its plows working 24 hours a day but cautions to limit travel and work from home if possible. 

Highways closed, no travel advised in southwestern Minnesota

No travel is being advisories began in portions of southwestern Minnesota Wednesday morning due to strong winds and blowing snow that's creating intermittent whiteout conditions and drifts. 

No travel is being advised until conditions improve on Highway 14 and all state highways south of Highway 14 in Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood, Pipestone and Murray counties. 

As of 2 p.m., MnDOT has elected to close all state highways and Interstate 90, from Worthington west to the South Dakota border, and from Worthington south to the Iowa border, due to blizzard conditions, according to an announcement.

East routes out of Worthington including I-90 and Highway 60 are expected to remain open currently.

State highway closures include:

  • Highway 270
  • Highway 23
  • Highway 75
  • Highway 91
  • Highway 59
  • Highway 60
  • I-90 (from Worthington to the South Dakota border)

The latest road conditions can be found on MnDOT's website

This is a developing story and will be updated.