Highways closed, no travel advised in SW MN as conditions expected to worsen

After the first round of snow dropped between 4–5 inches of snow on the metro, conditions are expected to worsen throughout most of the state as more snow and wind rolls in.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that as of 8:30 a.m. they are working 92 crashes, 52 spinouts and one jackknifed semi. So far no injuries have been reported.

The light, fine snow will compact as more cars hit the road making for slick spots, especially on highways and exit ramps.

Wednesday during the day should give crews a chance to clear some of the major roads, but Wednesday night round two will pack quite the punch as more than a foot of new snow is expected.

MnDOT has said it will have its plows working 24 hours a day but cautions to limit travel and work from home if possible.

Highways closed, no travel advised in southwestern Minnesota

No travel is being advisories began in portions of southwestern Minnesota Wednesday morning due to strong winds and blowing snow that's creating intermittent whiteout conditions and drifts.

No travel is being advised until conditions improve on Highway 14 and all state highways south of Highway 14 in Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood, Pipestone and Murray counties.

As of 2 p.m., MnDOT has elected to close all state highways and Interstate 90, from Worthington west to the South Dakota border, and from Worthington south to the Iowa border, due to blizzard conditions, according to an announcement.

East routes out of Worthington including I-90 and Highway 60 are expected to remain open currently.

State highway closures include:

Highway 270

Highway 23

Highway 75

Highway 91

Highway 59

Highway 60

I-90 (from Worthington to the South Dakota border)

The latest road conditions can be found on MnDOT's website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.