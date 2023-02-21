Minnesota school closings for Tuesday-Friday (Feb. 21-24)

A high-impact, multi-day winter storm that could dump more than a foot of snow across the Twin Cities metro and beyond has prompted numerous school districts to cancel school or switch to e-learning days.

The storm will come in two waves, with the second bringing the heaviest snow. The first wave is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon and continue until early Wednesday morning, bringing possibly 3 to 5 inches of snow.

After a brief lull on Wednesday morning into the afternoon, the second wave is expected to hit from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon, with the potential of 12 inches or more of snow. During this second wave, there will also be strong northwest winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, leading to potential blizzard-like conditions.

St. Paul calls e-learning days, snow day

St. Paul Public Schools on Tuesday said it will hold an e-learning day on Wednesday and Thursday. It will also have a snow day on Friday to allow families to clean up after the storm, the district said.

Students will be sent home with their iPads on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Discovery Club childcare will be closed and Community Education classes will be canceled. High school and middle school athletics and all after-school activities are canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday's varsity athletics will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

So far this year, SPPS has used two e-learning days.

Minneapolis schools will have e-learning days

Minneapolis Public Schools on Tuesday said it will be closing school buildings and holding e-learning days for all students for the remainder of the week, from Wednesday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 24.

All MPS-sponsored and/or school-sponsored programs will be closed:

Minneapolis Kids

MPS Community Education classes

adult education classes

early childhood programs

athletics

all other activities and events

school board meetings scheduled for tonight, Feb. 21, have been canceled and will be rescheduled

Anoka-Hennepin closing schools

The state's largest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, it announced on Tuesday.

In addition, school and district-sponsored after-school events and evening activities, including facility rentals, are canceled.

School is expected to resume on Friday, Feb. 24, unless the district provides additional notice.