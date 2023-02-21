Minnesota school closings for Tuesday-Friday (Feb. 21-24)

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Todd County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Minnesota school closings for Tuesday-Friday (Feb. 21-24)

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:59PM
Education
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A high-impact, multi-day winter storm that could dump more than a foot of snow across the Twin Cities metro and beyond has prompted numerous school districts to cancel school or switch to e-learning days.

The storm will come in two waves, with the second bringing the heaviest snow. The first wave is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon and continue until early Wednesday morning, bringing possibly 3 to 5 inches of snow.

After a brief lull on Wednesday morning into the afternoon, the second wave is expected to hit from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon, with the potential of 12 inches or more of snow. During this second wave, there will also be strong northwest winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, leading to potential blizzard-like conditions.

You can find a full list of school closings here. 

St. Paul calls e-learning days, snow day

St. Paul Public Schools on Tuesday said it will hold an e-learning day on Wednesday and Thursday. It will also have a snow day on Friday to allow families to clean up after the storm, the district said. 

Students will be sent home with their iPads on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Discovery Club childcare will be closed and Community Education classes will be canceled. High school and middle school athletics and all after-school activities are canceled Wednesday and Thursday. 

Friday's varsity athletics will be decided on a case-by-case basis. 

So far this year, SPPS has used two e-learning days.

Minneapolis schools will have e-learning days

Minneapolis Public Schools on Tuesday said it will be closing school buildings and holding e-learning days for all students for the remainder of the week, from Wednesday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 24.

All MPS-sponsored and/or school-sponsored programs will be closed: 

  • Minneapolis Kids
  • MPS Community Education classes
  • adult education classes
  • early childhood programs
  • athletics
  • all other activities and events
  • school board meetings scheduled for tonight, Feb. 21, have been canceled and will be rescheduled

Anoka-Hennepin closing schools

The state's largest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, it announced on Tuesday. 

In addition, school and district-sponsored after-school events and evening activities, including facility rentals, are canceled. 

School is expected to resume on Friday, Feb. 24, unless the district provides additional notice. 

