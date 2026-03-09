Dangerous Man reopening in northeast Minneapolis in former Headflyer space

The Brief Dangerous Man Brewing has announced it will be reopening a taproom in northeast Minneapolis at 861 E Hennepin Ave. The spot is the former home to Headflyer Brewing, which announced it would be closing the space in February. Dangerous Man initially closed their NE taproom in 2023, but plans to open a location in Maple Lake never fully materialized.



After announcing they would be closing operations one year ago, Dangerous Man Brewing says it will be returning to northeast Minneapolis.

Dangerous Man Brewing reopening

What we know:

Less than two weeks after Headflyer Brewing announced it would be leaving its along 861 E Hennepin Ave, Dangerous Man posted on its social media that it was "thrilled to announce our return to our Northeast Minneapolis roots with a brand-new taproom" – Headflyer’s former home.

According to the post, the move "represents a friendly passing of the torch from HeadFlyer to Dangerous Man, and we couldn’t ask for better partners."

A press release from Dangerous Man says the deal began in late 2025 when owner Jeremy Kuhns was approached by HeadFlyer Brewing owners Amy and Neil Miller, who had begun reevaluating their business as their children got older.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to bring Dangerous Man Brewing's community-focused taproom back to northeast Minneapolis! Our vision is to recreate a welcoming space where friends and neighbors can come together over exceptional craft beer and strengthen our connections. We're committed to not just brewing great beer, but also to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community that everyone can enjoy," said Kuhns in the announcement.

The backstory:

Dangerous Man initially closed its Minneapolis taproom in 2023, after it announced plans to open a destination taproom in Maple Lake that never fully materialized.

What's next:

Dangerous Man says it will be doing a quick refresh of the spot before opening the doors to the public later this spring.

More details can be found on their website.

Meanwhile, HeadFlyer says it will continue to operate as a distribution brewery, "maintaining its commitment to crafting and distributing its beer to liquor stores, bars, and restaurants throughout the market."

What we don't know:

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.