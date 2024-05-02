Dangerous Man Brewing new location announced, outdoor taproom campaign launched

article

After closing its northeast Minneapolis location last October, the owners of Dangerous Man Brewing promised they would return.

According to a new social media post, fans of their beer now know where.

In an Instagram post, the people behind Dangerous Man said they plan to build a new outdoor taproom and beer garden on a 2-acre site at their Maple Lake production facility.

"Our mission is to be a destination taproom, focusing on high-quality small-batch production beers," the post says in part. "Written over 13 years ago, this statement was the driving force behind Dangerous Man Brewing. We want to be this again, yet in a new way. Are you ready for the evolution?"

The post also includes a fundraising campaign to help with the project, which they hope will open sometime this summer.

The campaign encourages patrons to chip in for their efforts, encouraging donations from those who have ever been served a beer on the house (a $5 suggested donation), broke a glass in the taproom ($10) or had a great first date at its previous location ($30 – but only $5 if it went poorly).

"We have put a lot of love into the community, and now we need a bit of it back," the post says. "During the last 192 days without our beloved taproom, so many folks have reached out and shared lovely memories and hopes for something new. We are ready to create another space. However, we can’t do this alone."

Dangerous Man opened in 2013 in northeast Minneapolis but ran into issues in 2023 when they announced their lease was expiring and their landlords were selling the building to new owners that had a different vision for the space.