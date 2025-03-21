Dangerous Man Brewing shutting down this month

The Brief Dangerous Man Brewing is shutting down all operations this month. The brewery closed its Minneapolis taproom in 2023 but had announced plans to open a destination taproom in Maple Lake. The brewery's final beer hit stores on March 25.



Dangerous Man Brewing Co. is shutting down all operations at the end of March.

The brewery had moved its operations to Maple Lake after shutting down its Minneapolis taproom in 2023. Now, 12 years after opening its doors, the brewery will stop making beer.

Dangerous Man is closing for good

What they're saying:

According to a post on the brewing company's website on Friday, Dangerous Man said it's closing down its operations at the end of March.

"Like many in our industry, we’ve faced changes and challenges — rising costs, shifting demand, and evolving customer habits. We are in a position where we can make the call with intention, our staff, and the future in mind," Dangerous Man said on its website. "What we built together wasn’t just successful, it was meaningful, vibrant, and deeply loved. It worked beautifully, for a long time. That is something to celebrate. However, it is time to make the last call."

Dangerous Man opened in 2013 in northeast Minneapolis but ran into issues in 2023 when they announced their lease was expiring and their landlords were selling the building to new owners that had a different vision for the space. Dangerous Man said it would return, later announcing plans to open a destination taproom in Maple Lake.

"With more gratitude than sadness, we say goodbye. Thank you for the love you poured into Dangerous Man. We hope we have been part of some of your cherished moments. As we wind down over the next few weeks, grab another pack, raise a glass to the memories and all you hold dear. Let’s toast to the last call of something great and the beauty of new beginnings," the website said.

What's next:

Dangerous Man says it'll continue deliveries over the next few weeks as they wind things down, with products available at liquor stores and bars/restaurants until it runs out, but "once they're gone, they're gone."

The brewery's final beer release, Last Call IIPA, will hit stores on March 25, while online THC tonic and merchandise orders close on April 2 or until they're sold out.

Those who donated to help Dangerous Man open an outdoor beer garden will receive information in their email about refunds, the website says.