Minneapolis hit-and-run: Charges expected in deadly downtown crash

The Brief Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is holding a press conference Tuesday regarding the charging decision in the fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run over the weekend. The crash killed a 16-year-old girl and left five others injured. A 22-year-old driver fled the scene and was later arrested. Charges are expected to be filed against the suspect on Tuesday.



You can watch the press conference at noon live in the player above, on fox9.com and streaming on FOX 9's YouTube.

Background

The crash happened on the morning of Sept. 14 near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue. Police said the suspect was involved in a fight before getting into a vehicle, reversing, and driving the wrong way, then striking a crowd of people near the sidewalk. The 22-year-old driver then fled the scene and was later arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

A 16-year-old girl injured in the collision died from her injuries at the hospital. Family members identified the victim as De’Miaya Broome, of Fridley.

Five others were also injured, including two 14-year-old girls, a 24-year-old man, and a 28-year-old man, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries. As of Saturday, a 29-year-old woman was in critical condition in the hospital, according to authorities.

What’s new?

More details will be made available after the criminal charges are revealed.