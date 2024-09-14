Woman arrested in deadly downtown Minneapolis hit-and-run, community reacts

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis. The incident, which occurred near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue, left one teenager dead and several others injured.

The crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, who died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the collision. Five others were also injured, including two 14-year-old girls, a 24-year-old man, and a 28-year-old man, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 29-year-old woman remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Neighbors near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue have a variety of reactions after waking up to the tragic news Saturday morning.

"There’s the saying that nothing good happens after midnight in the core of most downtowns, and it’s just good common sense," said Daniel Stensgeanrd of Daniel's Custom Clothing, a tailor at the intersection of the incident.

According to police, the suspect was involved in a fight before getting into a vehicle, reversing and driving the wrong way down 5th Street, striking a crowd of people near the sidewalk.

"It’s shocking that something like that could happen overnight when we live in this neighborhood, we work in the neighborhood, and it’s a tragedy to know that someone lost their life right here just last night," said Alysha Haugen.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect was later arrested on Bryant Avenue North and was booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says the situation could have been deadlier, noting that multiple videos from the scene showed at least a dozen people in the path of the car. He also mentioned that one woman had already been seriously injured before the hit-and-run occurred.

"The video of the incident is absolutely horrific," O'Hara said in a press conference. "There aren't words to describe how tragic and senseless it is to lose a 16-year-old female over something like this."