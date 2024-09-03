Deadly Park Tavern crash driver was 4 times over the legal limit: charges

The Brief Driver Steven Frane Bailey is facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for the deadly crash at Park Tavern. Bailey blew a 0.325 when breath tested at the scene. Bailey has five previous DWI arrests on his criminal record.



The man behind the wheel of the vehicle that plowed into the patio space at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park over the weekend, leaving two people dead, was driving four times over the alcohol limit, prosecutors said Tuesday.

What we know

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced Tuesday her office is filing charges against Steven Frane Bailey, 56, for criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in the deadly crash at the restaurant along Louisana Avenue on Sunday night.

Police said surveillance video showed Bailey driving his vehicle into the parking lot just after 8 p.m. According to the complaint, Bailey tried to back into a parking spot but struck another car. Bailey then pulled out of the spot and accelerated into the patio area outside the restaurant.

Moriarty says Bailey took a breath test after the crash, testing four times the legal limit with a blood-alcohol content [BAC] of 0.325.

The crash left one victim, server Kristina Folkerts, pinned beneath the vehicle. Prosecutors say police lifted the vehicle off of her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

What did Bailey say?

According to the complaint, officers heard Bailey on the phone saying he "hit the gas instead of the brake and went right through a thing… I'm probably going to jail."

When told he was being arrested, Bailey said: "You got to be kidding me" and "my life's pretty much f---ed now, isn't it?

Context

No matter which way you look at it, 0.325 is a dangerously high alcohol level.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a blood-alcohol level between 0.30 and 0.40 puts you at risk for alcohol poisoning, and losing consciousness. The University of Toledo lists 0.31 and above as the range for a potential coma.

Background

Court records show Bailey has five previous drunk driving convictions on his driving record.

Bailey was arrested in Sept. 1985 for driving under the influence in Wisconsin. Bailey was just 17 years old at the time.

Bailey was arrested again in Dec. 1992 for driving under the influence in Wabasha County.

His third arrest came in Nov. 1997 in Hennepin County.

In 2013, Bailey was arrested for drunk driving in Waseca. He ultimately pleaded guilty in the case.

A year later, and just a few months after pleading guilty in the first case, Bailey was arrested in Plymouth, Minn. for drunk driving, driving with a canceled license, and careless driving. He ultimately pleaded guilty to the DWI charge while the other counts were dismissed.

The charging document also lists Bailey as living at an address on west Lake Street, less than a mile away from Park Tavern.

Who are the victims?

FOX 9 has learned that Park Tavern server Kristina Folkerts and Methodist Hospital worker Gabe Harvey were the two people who were killed in the crash.

Before the crash, FOX 9 had previously shared Folkerts' story, after she started working at Park Tavern, following in the footsteps of her mother – who was also a beloved server at the tavern for decades before she passed away in 2008. After becoming a mother herself, Folkerts had decided to return to the tavern for a job.

Harvey was out with coworkers when police say Bailey's vehicle crashed into the patio space outside Park Tavern.

In total, the criminal complaint lists 11 victims including Folkerts and Harvey.

According to the charges, the surviving victims suffered:

Victim 3 suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis, broken ribs, and dislocated knees.

Victim 4 suffered head trauma and lost consciousness.

Victim 5 suffered head trauma, facial lacerations, and complete loss of memory.

Victim 6 had road rash injuries, chest pain, bruising, and torn skin.

Victim 7 had multiple bruises.

Victim 8 had a minor bruise to her knee

Victim 9 had a minor bruise to his back.

Victims 10 and 11 had what police say were minor injuries after being hit by an object during the crash.

How to help victims

Online fundraisers have been created to support the families of both Folkerts and Harvey.

A memorial for all the victims of the crash has also been erected outside Park Tavern.