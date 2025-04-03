Truck driver dies after crashing into semi on snow-covered road near Hinckley

article

The Brief A Hinckley man is dead after crashing a pickup truck into a semi-truck in Pine County on Wednesday. Authorities say the pickup truck driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash resulted in the semi-truck going into the ditch, but its driver was not injured.



A man is dead after authorities say he lost control of a pickup truck and crashed into a semi-truck on a road that was covered in snow and ice.

Fatal crash

Big picture view:

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened when a pickup truck driver lost control and slid into the front of a semi-truck, with the pickup going off the road north of the highway and the semi going into the south ditch.

Authorities say the pickup was westbound on Highway 48 and the semi was eastbound when the crash happened in Barry Township, just east of Hinckley, in Pine County, around 11:35 a.m.

Local perspective:

The driver of the pickup, Gary Eugene Thompson, 67, of Hinckley, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The MSP crash report adds that Thompson was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 50-year-old man from Pine City, was not injured.

The highway was reportedly covered with snow and ice at the time of the crash.