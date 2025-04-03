Truck driver dies after crashing into semi on snow-covered road near Hinckley
BARRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after authorities say he lost control of a pickup truck and crashed into a semi-truck on a road that was covered in snow and ice.
Fatal crash
Big picture view:
The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened when a pickup truck driver lost control and slid into the front of a semi-truck, with the pickup going off the road north of the highway and the semi going into the south ditch.
Authorities say the pickup was westbound on Highway 48 and the semi was eastbound when the crash happened in Barry Township, just east of Hinckley, in Pine County, around 11:35 a.m.
Local perspective:
The driver of the pickup, Gary Eugene Thompson, 67, of Hinckley, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The MSP crash report adds that Thompson was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 50-year-old man from Pine City, was not injured.
The highway was reportedly covered with snow and ice at the time of the crash.
The Source: This story used information from a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.