Family mourns, remembers 16-year-old girl killed in Minneapolis hit-and-run

The family of a 16-year-old Fridley girl killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning identified her as De’Miaya Broome.

"They took my baby away from me," said Andrea Mitchell-Broome, her mother. "She loved people, she loved animals, she loved disabled people, she loved the people that stand on the corner. Anyone that was helpless – she wanted to help them."

Broome, a student at MNIC High School in Minneapolis, aspired to become a nurse, her mother said. She also enjoyed drawing and painting, especially cartoon characters.

Someone captured the incident on video and posted it online, which upset the already grief-stricken family.

"It’s all on the media how they ran over her, and how they killed my grandbaby and then recorded it, even the friends she was with," said Larenda Faulkner, her grandmother.

De’Miaya’s father, Juan Broome, wanted everyone to remember a few things about his daughter.

"She came from somewhere," he said. "She wasn’t a throwaway. She had a mother and a father."

Broome’s mother said she doesn’t know why her daughter was downtown. She told her mother she was at a friend's house.

16-year-old De’Miaya Broome.

What happened?

Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash at the intersection of 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue at about 12:23 a.m. Saturday that left one person dead and several others injured.

Broome died from her injuries sustained in the crash after she was taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old woman was accused of driving into the crowd, and was arrested.

Five others were also injured in the crash, including two 14-year-old girls, a 24-year-old man, and a 28-year-old man, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 29-year-old woman remains in critical condition in the hospital.