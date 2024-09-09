Park Tavern crash: Steven Bailey now faces 2 third-degree murder charges

The Brief Steven Bailey now faces two third-degree murder charges in connection to the deadly crash at The Park Tavern in St. Louis Park. Bailey is accused of being drunk when he crashed into the patio, killing Kristina Folkerts and Gabe Harvey, and injuring at least nine other people.



Steven Bailey, the man charged in the deadly crash at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, now faces two third-degree murder charges in the deaths of Kristina Folkerts and Gabe Harvey.

What we know

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Monday announced it amended the charges against Bailey, 56, of St. Louis Park, to include two counts of third-degree murder in the deaths of Folkerts and Harvey, committed while under the influence of alcohol, a press release says.

Prosecutors added these charges after reviewing additional video evidence, including surveillance video from Park Tavern, the release notes. The video was not available at the time of the original charges last week.

Bailey was originally charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Sept. 1 crash at the popular restaurant/bar. He is still facing those charges.

What does the surveillance video show?

The Park Tavern surveillance video shows Bailey's BMW turning right from Louisiana Avenue onto Oak Leaf Court and then turning right into the Park Tavern parking lot. The parking lot appears to be almost at capacity, a press release says.

"Several people are walking in the area, and other vehicles are driving within the parking lot throughout this incident. The video shows that Mr. Bailey would have had a clear view of the patio, tables, umbrellas, and the numerous individuals seated outside from the time he pulls into the lot and throughout his course of travel," the release says.

Once Bailey got into the parking lot, he drove by several cars and then stopped shortly after passing an empty parking spot on his right side. The video then shows Bailey backing up and turning his vehicle so the front end swings to the right so he can pull forward into the empty space, prosecutors said.

"Mr. Bailey backs up further than appears necessary to safely pull into the empty parking space and ultimately hits a parked car with the rear end of his vehicle," the press release says. "Rather than parking, he starts to drive away from the parked car he hit."

Seconds later, Bailey can be seen accelerating "at a high rate of speed in what appears to be an attempt to flee the scene," the press release states. Bailey then accelerates through the parking lot. Bailey then swerves slightly to avoid a black SUV that turns into the area of the parking lot, but Bailey hits the rear side of the driver's side of the vehicle, and "without slowing down" he continues accelerating toward the patio.

According to the release, "After hitting the black SUV, Mr. Bailey accelerates straight past a two-lane drive in the parking lot and 11 parking spaces, then plows his vehicle through a metal fence and into the patio seating area. Mr. Bailey’s BMW hits multiple occupied tables, striking multiple people and sending debris flying. He continues driving all the way through the full length of the patio without braking. His vehicle does not slow down until it comes to an abrupt and violent halt when it hits several boulders and the base of a steep incline."

A preliminary breath sample showed Bailey had a blood-alcohol content of 0.325, four times over the legal limit, charges state.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has asked The Park Tavern not to release the surveillance video because it is an ongoing investigation and in order to allow "victims and their families to watch the video privately, with support, in the time and manner they choose," the release said.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Park Police Department is looking for anyone who was hurt who hasn't come forward yet to contact them at 952-924-2165. Any witnesses who captured video or photos are asked to submit them online here.

Who are the victims?

Folkerts, a server at Park Tavern, and Harvey, a nurse at Methodist Hospital, were killed in the crash.

At least nine others were injured, including four others who work at Methodist Hospital. The group of nurses from Methodist Hospital were on the patio celebrating the final shift of a departing coworker when a tragedy occurred. HealthPartners identified them as Harvey, as well as Theo Larson, Tegan D'Albani, Laura Knutson and Eric Schefers, who were all injured in the crash.

Two nurses remain hospitalized: Tegan D'Albani is in satisfactory condition and Laura Knutson is in satisfactory condition, according to the most recent update from the hospital.

How to help victims

Fundraisers have been made for the victims of the crash, many have raised thousands of dollars:

A memorial service was held for Harvey earlier this week. Folkerts' will be remembered at a memorial service on Thursday.

What's next for Bailey?

Bailey's next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.