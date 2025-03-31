ICE detains U of M student after visa revoked from prior DUI incident, officials say

The Brief A DHS senior official said the University of Minnesota student detained by ICE was not related to student protests but from a "prior criminal history for a DUI." The international graduate student was arrested at their off-campus residence on Thursday. Further details about the student were not immediately available.



Officials say a University of Minnesota graduate student detained by ICE was not arrested due to student protests but because their visa had been revoked for a previous DUI offense.

U of M student detained by ICE

The backstory:

An international graduate student enrolled at the Carlson School of Management was detained at their off-campus residence in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

A DHS senior official told FOX 9 on Monday that this arrest is not related to student protests, but the State Department revoked the student’s visa due to a "prior criminal history for a DUI."

In a statement to FOX News, Carlson School of Management Dean Jamie Prenkert addressed the detainment, saying, "Detentions like these deeply affect our community. From the very beginning of the University’s business school, our doors have been open to international students. Faculty, staff, and scholars hailing from different countries have strengthened our research and classrooms—shaping us into the Carlson School we are today."

Further details about the student or when the alleged DUI happened were not immediately available.

Mankato State student detained

New development:

In a message to students and staff on Monday, Mankato State leaders said one of their students had also been detained by ICE.

Officials said it happened at an off-campus residence on Friday. The circumstances of the detainment weren't immediately clear, officials said.

"I have contacted our elected officials to share my concerns and ask for their help in stopping this activity within our community of learners," reads the message from Minnesota State University President Edward inch. "Our international students play an important role in our campus and community. They are a valued part of our campus culture. This action hurts what we try to accomplish as a university—supporting all learners to receive the education they desire to make the impact they want in their communities."

"Faculty and staff can utilize the Employee Assistance Program, available through Human Resources."

What they're saying:

"The University of Minnesota is an international destination for education and research. We have any number of students studying here with visas, and we need answers," Gov. Walz said in a social media post on Friday, adding that he had spoke with homeland security to tray and get more information.

The University of Minnesota issued a statement saying they had "no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it occurred."

"It is important to note that our campus departments of public safety, including UMPD, do not enforce federal immigration laws, and our officers do not inquire about an individual’s immigration status. Their focus remains on public safety, fostering trust and maintaining strong relationships across the University community," a statement from the university read.

What's next:

A rally is being held at noon on the University of Minnesota campus to protect "workers from Trump's attacks."