Bruce Springsteen kicking off 'Land of Hope & Dreams' American tour in Minneapolis

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will kick off their "Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour" at Target Center in Minneapolis in March.

Land of Hope & Dreams tour

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will bring their North American leg of their tour in Minneapolis on March 31, with tickets going on sale on Friday, Feb. 20.

This tour date comes a couple of months after Springsteen released his "Streets of Minneapolis" song to protest ICE following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Springsteen also made a surprise appearance at a First Avenue concert in support of those protesting ICE.

In a statement, Springsteen said we're living in "dark, dangerous and disturbing times," but this tour will be in defense of "in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C."

You can find tickets to the tour here.