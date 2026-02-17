Expand / Collapse search
Bruce Springsteen kicking off 'Land of Hope & Dreams' American tour in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  February 17, 2026 12:12pm CST
Bruce Springsteen performs on stage as part of a concert in protest of federal agents in Minnesota at First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Friday, January 30, 2026. The Defend Minnesota! protest concert denouncing ICE was organized by Tom Morello

The Brief

    • Bruce Springsteen is launching the North American leg of his "Land of Hope & Dreams" tour in Minneapolis in March.
    • Springsteen released "Streets of Minneapolis" in January to protest ICE following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by immigration officials.
    • He also made a surprise appearance at a First Avenue anti-ICE concert in January.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will kick off their "Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour" at Target Center in Minneapolis in March. 

Land of Hope & Dreams tour

Local perspective:

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will bring their North American leg of their tour in Minneapolis on March 31, with tickets going on sale on Friday, Feb. 20. 

This tour date comes a couple of months after Springsteen released his "Streets of Minneapolis" song to protest ICE following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Springsteen also made a surprise appearance at a First Avenue concert in support of those protesting ICE.

In a statement, Springsteen said we're living in "dark, dangerous and disturbing times," but this tour will be in defense of "in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C."

You can find tickets to the tour here.

The Source: This story uses information from Bruce Springsteen on social media, as well as FOX 9's previous reporting. 

