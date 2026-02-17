Bruce Springsteen kicking off 'Land of Hope & Dreams' American tour in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will kick off their "Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour" at Target Center in Minneapolis in March.
Land of Hope & Dreams tour
Local perspective:
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will bring their North American leg of their tour in Minneapolis on March 31, with tickets going on sale on Friday, Feb. 20.
This tour date comes a couple of months after Springsteen released his "Streets of Minneapolis" song to protest ICE following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Springsteen also made a surprise appearance at a First Avenue concert in support of those protesting ICE.
In a statement, Springsteen said we're living in "dark, dangerous and disturbing times," but this tour will be in defense of "in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C."
You can find tickets to the tour here.
The Source: This story uses information from Bruce Springsteen on social media, as well as FOX 9's previous reporting.