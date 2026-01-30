Protest concert in Minneapolis draws Bruce Springsteen, Tom Morello to First Ave

The Brief Tom Morello organized the Defend Minnesota! concert at First Avenue. Bruce Springsteen joined as a special guest, performing his new protest song "Streets of Minneapolis." The event supported the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and energized attendees for a march in Minneapolis.



Music and activism collided at First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Friday as Tom Morello and Bruce Springsteen led a powerful protest concert.

Defend Minnesota concert draws a crowd

What we know:

Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine organized the Defend Minnesota! concert, which combined music with a message of protest and support for local families. The event quickly sold out, but hopeful attendees lined up for last-minute tickets.

The concert aimed to raise funds for the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, while also energizing the community for ongoing activism.

"You have stood up for your neighbors and for yourselves, for democracy and for justice," Morello told the audience. "Ain't nobody coming to save us, except us. And brothers and sisters, you are showing the way."

A powerful lineup and a special guest

What they're saying:

"There's no band that speaks out against fascism like Rage. They've done it forever. They've never wavered," said a concertgoer known as Frog du Nord.

The concert featured performances by Ike Reilly, Rise Against, Tom Morello and Bruce Springsteen, who gave a live debut of his protest song "The Streets of Minneapolis."

The crowd's enthusiasm grew with each act, culminating in a message of solidarity and empowerment.