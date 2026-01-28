Bruce Springsteen releases ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ song, protesting ICE
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Bruce Springsteen’s "Streets of Minneapolis" honors Alex Pretti and Renee Good while denouncing the ongoing immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota.
‘Streets of Minneapolis’ protest song
What they're saying:
Set to the tune of Springsteen’s 1993 hit, "Streets of Philadelphia," the song establishes the tone with the opening line, "Through the winter’s ice and cold, down Nicollet Avenue."
The lyrics then invoke images that have become familiar to Twin Cities residents in recent weeks, such as "smoke and rubber bullets."
The song also criticizes federal agents, referring to them as "King Trump’s private army from the DHS."
Springsteen sang about the deaths of two Minnesotans at the hands of federal agents, saying, "Citizens stood for justice, their voices ringing through the night, and there were bloody footprints where mercy should have stood, and two dead left to die on snow-filled streets, Alex Pretti and Renee Good."
The full lyrics can be read below:
Through the winter’s ice and cold
Down Nicollet Avenue
A city aflame fought fire and ice
‘Neath an occupier’s boots
King Trump’s private army from the DHS
Guns belted to their coats
Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law
Or so their story goes
Against smoke and rubber bullets
By the dawn’s early light
Citizens stood for justice
Their voices ringing through the night
And there were bloody footprints
Where mercy should have stood
And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets
Alex Pretti and Renee Good
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
Here in our home they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Trump’s federal thugs beat up on
His face and his chest
Then we heard the gunshots
And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead
Their claim was self defense, sir
Just don’t believe your eyes
It’s our blood and bones
And these whistles and phones
Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Crying through the bloody mist
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Now they say they’re here to uphold the law
But they trample on our rights
If your skin is black or brown my friend
You can be questioned or deported on sight
In chants of ICE out now
Our city’s heart and soul persists
Through broken glass and bloody tears
On the streets of Minneapolis
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
Here in our home they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to Renee Good
The backstory:
This latest move comes after Springsteen echoed Minneapolis Mayor Frey’s demand that ICE agents "Get the f--- out of Minneapolis" during a surprise performance in New Jersey, where he dedicated a song to Renee Good.
