Bruce Springsteen releases ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ song, protesting ICE

The Brief Bruce Springsteen’s "Streets of Minneapolis," set to the tune of "Streets of Philadelphia," honors Alex Pretti and Renee Good. The song references the ongoing civil unrest and refers to federal agents as ‘King Trump’s private army." This comes after Springsteen dedicated his song, "The Promised Land, to Renee Good during the Light of Day benefit show in New Jersey.



Bruce Springsteen’s "Streets of Minneapolis" honors Alex Pretti and Renee Good while denouncing the ongoing immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota.

‘Streets of Minneapolis’ protest song

What they're saying:

Set to the tune of Springsteen’s 1993 hit, "Streets of Philadelphia," the song establishes the tone with the opening line, "Through the winter’s ice and cold, down Nicollet Avenue."

The lyrics then invoke images that have become familiar to Twin Cities residents in recent weeks, such as "smoke and rubber bullets."

The song also criticizes federal agents, referring to them as "King Trump’s private army from the DHS."

Springsteen sang about the deaths of two Minnesotans at the hands of federal agents, saying, "Citizens stood for justice, their voices ringing through the night, and there were bloody footprints where mercy should have stood, and two dead left to die on snow-filled streets, Alex Pretti and Renee Good."

The full lyrics can be read below:

Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

‘Neath an occupier’s boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

Against smoke and rubber bullets

By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringing through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good



Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis





Trump’s federal thugs beat up on

His face and his chest

Then we heard the gunshots

And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead

Their claim was self defense, sir

Just don’t believe your eyes

It’s our blood and bones

And these whistles and phones

Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Crying through the bloody mist

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Now they say they’re here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights

If your skin is black or brown my friend

You can be questioned or deported on sight

In chants of ICE out now

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis



Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to Renee Good

The backstory:

This latest move comes after Springsteen echoed Minneapolis Mayor Frey’s demand that ICE agents "Get the f--- out of Minneapolis" during a surprise performance in New Jersey, where he dedicated a song to Renee Good.